Georgia's governing party ahead in parliament election count
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TBILISI, Georgia — The governing party is strongly in the lead in Georgia's parliamentary election after a count of votes from about two-thirds of the country's precincts.
The national elections commission said Sunday that the Georgian Dream party, which has been in power since 2012, had tallied just less than 50
Of the 150 seats in parliament, 77 are chosen by national party list. The results for 73 seats contested in single districts have not been announced.
Parties must get at least 5