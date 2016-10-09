News / World

Georgia's governing party ahead in parliament election count

Supporters of ruling Georgian Dream party take part in a rally in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Two exit polls in Georgia's parliamentary election show the ruling party in the lead, but the polls differ size-ably on the margin of victory. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Supporters of ruling Georgian Dream party take part in a rally in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Two exit polls in Georgia's parliamentary election show the ruling party in the lead, but the polls differ size-ably on the margin of victory. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

TBILISI, Georgia — The governing party is strongly in the lead in Georgia's parliamentary election after a count of votes from about two-thirds of the country's precincts.

The national elections commission said Sunday that the Georgian Dream party, which has been in power since 2012, had tallied just less than 50 per cent of the votes for the seats chosen by proportional representation. The opposition United National Movement had about 27 per cent . Both are reformist, pro-Western parties.

Of the 150 seats in parliament, 77 are chosen by national party list. The results for 73 seats contested in single districts have not been announced.

Parties must get at least 5 per cent of the national vote to obtain proportionally distributed seats. The pro-Russian Alliance of Patriots grouping was hovering near that barrier in the partial count.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular