Georgia's governing party ahead in parliament election count

TBILISI, Georgia — The governing party is strongly in the lead in Georgia's parliamentary election after a count of votes from about two-thirds of the country's precincts.

The national elections commission said Sunday that the Georgian Dream party, which has been in power since 2012, had tallied just less than 50 per cent of the votes for the seats chosen by proportional representation. The opposition United National Movement had about 27 per cent . Both are reformist, pro-Western parties.

Of the 150 seats in parliament, 77 are chosen by national party list. The results for 73 seats contested in single districts have not been announced.