Guatemala City, Providence mayors to sign sister city deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A former Guatemalan president who's now the mayor of the country's capital city is scheduled to visit Rhode Island this week to give a speech and sign a sister city agreement.

Guatemala City Mayor Alvaro Arzu and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza are scheduled to sign the agreement Wednesday at Providence City Hall.

Arzu also plans to deliver a speech at Brown University on Wednesday about the peace accord he signed in 1996 ending 36 years of civil war. He's leading a delegation to Rhode Island meant to strengthen its commercial, tourist and cultural ties with Guatemala.