News / World

Injured UKIP legislator Woolfe released from French hospital

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2014 file photo, Steven Woolfe speaks in London. Party leader Nigel Farage said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 that “following an altercation that took place at a meeting of UKIP MEPs this morning ... Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious.” (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2014 file photo, Steven Woolfe speaks in London. Party leader Nigel Farage said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 that “following an altercation that took place at a meeting of UKIP MEPs this morning ... Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious.” (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP, File)

LONDON — U.K. Independence Party legislator Steven Woolfe has been discharged from a French hospital following an altercation with another senior party member.

A spokesman said Sunday that Woolfe was released from the hospital in Strasbourg where he had been treated after the altercation Thursday at the European Parliament.

Woolfe has been a front-runner in the competition to be the next leader of the right-wing euroskeptic UKIP.

He has alleged that UKIP colleague Mike Hookem punched him during an argument, but Hookem denies this version of events. Hookem admits there was a scuffle between the two legislators but says no punches were thrown.

It's not yet clear how the incident will affect the leadership race. UKIP has been trying to find a replacement for outgoing leader Nigel Farage.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular