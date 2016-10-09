Injured UKIP legislator Woolfe released from French hospital

LONDON — U.K. Independence Party legislator Steven Woolfe has been discharged from a French hospital following an altercation with another senior party member.

A spokesman said Sunday that Woolfe was released from the hospital in Strasbourg where he had been treated after the altercation Thursday at the European Parliament.

Woolfe has been a front-runner in the competition to be the next leader of the right-wing euroskeptic UKIP.

He has alleged that UKIP colleague Mike Hookem punched him during an argument, but Hookem denies this version of events. Hookem admits there was a scuffle between the two legislators but says no punches were thrown.