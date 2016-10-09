Israel: Shooting near police HQ in Jerusalem wounds 8

JERUSALEM — A Palestinian motorist launched a shooting spree near the Israeli police headquarters in Jerusalem Sunday, wounding eight people, two of them seriously, before being shot dead, Israeli police and emergency services said.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the attacker sped toward a busy stop of the city's light rail and opened fire, seriously wounding a woman waiting there. He then continued driving and shot another woman who was seated in her car before speeding off toward an Arab neighbourhood in east Jerusalem. Samri said police officers on motorcycles chased the assailant, who eventually stepped out of his vehicle and opened fire at them. A police officer was critically wounded in the shootout.

A separate police force ultimately shot and killed the attacker, Samri said. She identified him as a 39-year-old man from the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said it was treating eight wounded people, of whom two were in a critical condition. Police said they have closed down the area of the shooting. Part of the light rail service was also halted.

The attack was an unusual one in the yearlong spate of Palestinian assaults since most have been stabbings rather than live fire. The attacks began around last year's Jewish high holidays and have killed 34 Israelis and two visiting Americans over the past year. About 219 Palestinians have been killed during that period, with Israel saying the vast majority of them are attackers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the potential for violence could rise as the Jewish high holidays approach again and Israel has beefed up its security presence as a result. There has been a recent surge in Palestinian attacks that shattered weeks of relative calm and raised fears of a return to the near-daily attacks often seen throughout the wave.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said the quick response of security forces on the scene prevented a deadlier result.

Israel has blamed the violence on incitement by Palestinian political and religious leaders compounded on social media sites. The Palestinians say it is rooted in nearly 50 years of military occupation and dwindling hopes for independence.