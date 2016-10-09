News / World

Observers: Moroccan election overall fair, but turnout low

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco's national election observer body says voting last week was largely free and fair, though it is investigating sporadic cases of vote-buying and expressed concern about low turnout.

The moderate Islamist Party of Justice and Development won Friday's legislative election, beating out a party with close ties to the royal palace. The PJD, which first won elections in 2011 after Arab Spring protests, is now working on building a coalition government.

The National Council of Human Rights, which oversees election monitoring, released a preliminary report Sunday noting sporadic irregularities. Council president Driss El Yazami told reporters the elections took place in a "serene and transparent climate."

However, he expressed concern about the 43 per cent turnout rate. Some Moroccans see voting as futile because ultimate power rests with the king.

