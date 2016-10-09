Police say 5 people killed by wrong-way driver in Vermont

WILLISTON, Vt. — A man driving the wrong way on an interstate highway in Vermont spawned several crashes that left five people dead, an unknown number injured and at least two vehicles in flames, including a stolen police cruiser, state police said Sunday.

Local news outlets are reporting those killed were teenagers riding in the same vehicle, which had been travelling south on Interstate 89 in Williston. Their identities were not immediately released.

Emergency dispatchers started getting calls about a vehicle travelling north in a southbound lane of the interstate Saturday, just before midnight. State and local police officers tried to locate the vehicle, but soon began getting reports of the crash.

A vehicle was in flames when a Williston officer arrived at the scene. He grabbed a fire extinguisher before pulling a female victim away from the burning vehicle, authorities said.

As the officer tried to extinguish the fire, a man took the officer's police cruiser and began speeding away. When a Richmond police officer tried to stop it, the driver turned the cruiser around and began heading north in a southbound lane, back toward the crash scene, police said.

The cruiser struck seven vehicles. The driver, identified by police as 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin, was thrown from the cruiser, which also burst into flames. Police had not determined whether Bourgoin was the driver who caused the initial crash.

Bourgoin was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where spokesman Mike Noble said he was listed in critical condition. It's unclear if Bourgoin has an attorney.

Several people injured in crashes caused by the cruiser were taken to the hospital, but Noble could not say how many were treated. Police said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Paul Swann, of Waterbury, was headed home when he came upon the scene of the first crash. He told WCAX-TV there was debris everywhere and he heard people yelling and screaming before he saw the police cruiser drive away. It returned several minutes later.