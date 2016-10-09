Pope taps Chicago, Indianapolis in 1st US cardinal picks

CHICAGO — Pope Francis looked to the American Midwest when picking his first U.S. cardinals.

The Vatican announced Sunday that Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich and Archbishop Joseph Tobin of Indianapolis, Indiana, will become cardinals in a Rome ceremony Nov. 19.

Francis also picked Bishop Kevin Farrell for the honour . Farrell has led the Diocese of Dallas, but is leaving for a prominent Vatican post.

The three men are moderates who follow Francis' emphasis on mercy over rules.