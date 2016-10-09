Spectator dies after rally car hits crowd in San Marino
A
A
Share via Email
SAN MARINO, San Marino — One spectator has died and several more are seriously injured after a car veered off course into a crowd during a rally event in the Republic of San Marino.
RallyLegend organizers say in a statement that the car "went off the road and hit some straw bales protecting a runoff path" and that the spectators affected were "standing right behind the bales."
The car involved was a Renault Clio Maxi driven by Enrico Bonaso with Alice Palazzi as navigator.
Sunday's race was
It was the 14th edition of the event.
San Marino is nestled atop a hill in central Italy near Rimini and the Adriatic coast.