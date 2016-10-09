Syria extremist group joins al-Qaida affiliate

BEIRUT — An extremist group embroiled in infighting with one of the largest Syrian rebel groups has pledged allegiance to al-Qaida-linked militants in Syria.

The extremist group Jund al-Aqsa has been battling the powerful Ahrar al-Sham group in northern Syria for days, after the latter accused it of ambushing its leaders. Scores of factions rallied behind Ahrar al-Sham accusing Jund al-Aqsa of serving the extremist Islamic State militants, who are at odds with all Syrian insurgents, including the al-Qaida-linked Fatah al-Sham Front.

On Sunday, Fatah al-Sham Front announced Jund al-Aqsa would join its ranks. The declaration is expected to put an immediate end to the infighting.