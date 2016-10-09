The Latest: Climber says obstacle collapsed 'in slow motion'

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. — The Latest on climbing obstacle collapse during 5K race (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

One of the people who was climbing on an 30-by-50 framework obstacle when it collapsed during a "Warrior Dash" race in Louisiana says, "It was very scary because it happened in slow motion."

Brandi Taylor, a nurse from Jena, tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2e2ZwJA ) that she was climbing to the top of the "Diesel Dome" when it started leaning and collapsed.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Brant Thompson says four people, including a 10-year-old, remained hospitalized Sunday.

The company that runs the "Warrior Dash" national race series, Red Frog Events of Chicago, could not immediately be reached for comment. A representative interviewed by Thompson did not answer her cellphone, and an email and a call to the company's office Sunday were not immediately returned.

___

1:15 p.m.

A Louisiana official says a child and three adults are hospitalized with injuries from the collapse of a climbing structure during a 5K obstacle race near Baton Rouge.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Brant Thompson says preliminary findings indicate that there was inadequate bracing on the obstacle, shown on the website for the national "Warrior Dash" race series as a 30-by-50-foot arched wooden framework.

Thompson says more than 20 people were on the "Diesel Dome" when it collapsed Saturday at the West Feliciana Parish Sports Park. He says 12 were transported by ambulance or helicopter, and he doesn't know how many others were hurt.