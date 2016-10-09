The Latest: hurricane-like winds still batter North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Matthew, which was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early Sunday (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says hurricane-force wind gusts are battering North Carolina's Outer Banks, even though Matthew was downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone early Sunday.

The centre said in its 8 a.m. ET Sunday update that the centre of the storm was about 60 miles (95 kilometres ) east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and had maximum sustained winds of near 75 mph (120 kpm).

A hurricane watch was still in effect for parts of coastal North Carolina, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds, for the next 6 to twelve hours.

___

Matthew has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it continues what appears to be the last leg of its march up the East Coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. ET Sunday update that the centre of the storm was about 30 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and had sustained winds of about 75 mph (120 kpm).

The previous Category 5 hurricane had been weakening even as it lashed Georgia and the Carolinas on Saturday, leaving in its wake millions of Americans relieved that one of the most fearsome storms on record in the U.S. wasn't that bad after all.

The hurricane was blamed for at least 10 deaths in the U.S., including that of a 68-year-old Georgia man who died when two trees fell on his home. And hundreds were left dead in Matthew's wake in Haiti.