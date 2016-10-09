The Latest: Officials ID man suspected of killing 2 officers
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting of three police officers in Palm Springs (all times local):
6:50 a.m.
Authorities have identified the man suspected of fatally shooting two officers and wounding another in Palm Springs, California, and say he will be charged with two counts of murder on a peace officer.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified the man Sunday as John Felix.
Officials say he surrendered after a lengthy standoff. He was injured and treated at a hospital.
Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes identified the officers slain Saturday as Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny.
Twenty-seven-year-old Zerebny had been with the department for about 18 months and recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to a daughter. Vega was a 35-year veteran who planned to retire in December.
The wounded officer's name was not released.