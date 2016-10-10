News / World

Amid Syrian attacks, medical agency pleads for Aleppo access

This Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows Civil Defense workers from the White Helmets digging in the rubles to remove bodies and look for survivors, after airstrikes hit the Bustan al-Basha neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. The implosion of diplomatic talks with Russia has left the Obama administration with a series of bad options for what to do next in Syria. Despite harrowing scenes of violence in Aleppo and beyond, President Barack Obama is unlikely to approve any risky new strategy before handing the civil war over to his successor early next year. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

BEIRUT — An international medical aid agency is pleading for access to treat the wounded in the eastern, rebel-held parts of Syria's Aleppo even as government forces press on with their offensive to retake that part of the city.

Doctors Without Borders, which supports eight hospitals in Aleppo's besieged eastern quarters, says only 35 doctors are left serving in eastern Aleppo, amid an estimated population of 275,000.

The organization, which also goes by its French acronym MSF, said on Monday that the medical workers in Aleppo are exhausted and facilities overstretched and facing an impending fuel shortage.

Syrian government forces and their allies have kept eastern Aleppo under siege since July. The U.N. has warned that the Aleppo bombardment by Syrian and Russian warplanes could leave thousands dead by the year's end.

