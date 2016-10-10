Bear attack injures man in mountains east of Los Angeles

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. — A black bear has attacked and injured a 53-year-old man in the San Gabriel Mountains east of Los Angeles.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Andrew Hughan says the man encountered a bear on a trail at 10:45 a.m. Monday and as they eyed each other a second bear came out of nowhere and attacked him.

Hughan says the man walked out of the wilderness on his own and was taken to Methodist Hospital in Arcadia for treatment of non-life-threatening cuts, scratches and possible puncture wounds.

The attack occurred in the Angeles National Forest, 2 miles north of the city of Sierra Madre's Bailey Canyon Wilderness Park.