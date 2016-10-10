Bodies found in eastern Mexico belong to 4 missing youths

MEXICO CITY — An official in an eastern Mexican state says the bodies of four young people who had been missing for a week have been discovered, along with that of a cab driver.

Veracruz state prosecutor Luis Angel Bravo told Milenio television on Monday that the bodies were found in bags.

His office earlier said that the bodies of two young men and a young woman who disappeared together on Sept. 29 near the Gulf coast city of Veracruz had been identified. The bodies were found Friday in a rural area about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) from the port.

Bravo says that one of the young men had a criminal record, but there was no confirmed link to the disappearance.