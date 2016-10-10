Colombia's ELN rebels free 3rd hostage as peace talks loom

BOGOTA — Colombia's second-largest rebel group freed a rice farmer Monday ahead of an expected announcement that it is initiating stalled peace talks with the government.

The individual was handed over to the International Red Cross. He is the third person freed by the National Liberation Army in two weeks.

President Juan Manuel Santos had been demanding the ELN release all captives in order to resume peace talks that have been frozen since March.

Venezuela's government, which is sponsoring the talks, has called a press conference Monday at which they're expected to announce an end to the impasse and the start of formal talks in the coming days.