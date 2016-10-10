Court hears case of woman who died trying to escape her date

BRISBANE, Australia — A prosecutor has told a court that a New Zealand tourist was so afraid of an Australian man she met through the dating app Tinder that she fell 14 floors to her death while trying to escape from his apartment balcony.

Gable Tostee pleaded not guilty in the Queensland state Supreme Court in Brisbane on Monday to the murder of 26-year-old Warriena Wright in Gold Coast city in the early hours of Aug. 8, 2014.

The 30-year-old Tostee faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

Tostee and Wright met for the first time on the night she died.