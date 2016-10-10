Debate questioner Kenneth Bone becomes internet star

ST. LOUIS — One clear winner from the second presidential debate is a questioner whose mild-mannered appearance has made him an unlikely online star.

Kenneth Bone asked on Sunday night GOP nominee Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton about energy policy and became an internet sensation almost instantly. A Facebook fan page celebrates the mustachioed Bone's outfit of a red sweater and khakis. A parody Twitter account describes him as "the man of the people." Many have edited pictures of the man and posted them on Twitter. One takes after the iconic "HOPE" poster from President Barack Obama's 2008 run.