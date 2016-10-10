Dutch navy delivering aid to hurricane-battered Haiti
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government is sending a navy ship to Haiti to deliver aid including food, water and shelters and to check the ravaged nation's ports and waterways to ensure other aid vessels can safely dock in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
Matthew's brutal assault on the impoverished nation killed hundreds, destroyed tens of thousands of houses, left at least 350,000 people in need assistance and raised concerns of a surge in cholera cases.
Overseas Aid Minister Lilianne Ploumen says, "by getting there quickly we can work to prevent a further deterioration in the situation."