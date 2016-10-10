Dutch navy delivering aid to hurricane-battered Haiti

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government is sending a navy ship to Haiti to deliver aid including food, water and shelters and to check the ravaged nation's ports and waterways to ensure other aid vessels can safely dock in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement Monday that the ship is on its way from the Caribbean island of Curacao to Haiti and another ship is being loaded with more supplies.

Matthew's brutal assault on the impoverished nation killed hundreds, destroyed tens of thousands of houses, left at least 350,000 people in need assistance and raised concerns of a surge in cholera cases.