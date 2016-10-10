Eagle freed in Hurricane Matthew aftermath from car grill

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A bald eagle that somehow managed to get wedged in the front grill of a Florida car was freed unharmed after a passing motorist noticed the bird just after Hurricane Matthew roared past the area.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a resident of the Fleming Island area south of Jacksonville noticed the bird peering out of a passing car Saturday in the storm's aftermath. The resident urged the motorist to pull over.