Estonia's first female president sworn in

Estonia's president-elect Kersti Kaljulaid, second left, her husband Georgi-Rene Maksimovski, left, former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and his wife Ieva Ilves, right, pose for a photo after the inauguration in the parliament in Tallinn, Estonia, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Estonia's president-elect Kersti Kaljulaid has been sworn in as the Baltic country's first female head of state and its fourth president since independence in 1991. (AP Photo/Vitnija Saldava)

TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia's president-elect has been sworn in for a five-year term as the Baltic country's first female head of state and its fourth president since independence in 1991.

The 46-year-old Kersti Kaljulaid arrived at Monday's inaugural ceremonies at the Riigikogu, or Parliament, together with outgoing president Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who served two terms since 2006.

Political outsider Kaljulaid was elected as a consensus candidate by lawmakers on Oct. 3 after failed votes by the Parliament in August and a special electorate body in September.

