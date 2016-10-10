Estonia's first female president sworn in
TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia's president-elect has been sworn in for a five-year term as the Baltic country's first female head of state and its fourth president since independence in 1991.
The 46-year-old Kersti Kaljulaid arrived at Monday's inaugural ceremonies at the Riigikogu, or Parliament, together with outgoing president Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who served two terms since 2006.
Political outsider Kaljulaid was elected as a consensus candidate by lawmakers on Oct. 3 after failed votes by the Parliament in August and a special electorate body in September.