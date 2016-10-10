France: UK has "moral duty" to take Calais migrant children

PARIS — France's interior minister says Britain has a "moral duty" to take in all children with family links to the UK who are living in a border refugee camp on the French side of the English Channel.

Bernard Cazeneuve made the comments on RTL radio Monday, ahead of a London meeting with his counterpart, Amber Rudd.

Cazeneuve said he is "solemnly asking the UK to fulfil its moral duty" to take in "several hundred isolated minors with family in Britain."

The London meeting will address the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais that's become a flashpoint in Europe's migrant crisis.