France: UK has "moral duty" to take Calais migrant children
PARIS — France's interior minister says Britain has a "moral duty" to take in all children with family links to the UK who are living in a border refugee camp on the French side of the English Channel.
Bernard Cazeneuve made the comments on RTL radio Monday, ahead of a London meeting with his counterpart, Amber Rudd.
The London meeting will address the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais that's become a flashpoint in Europe's migrant crisis.
Thousands of migrants fleeing war and hardship from countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan have reached the port town in the hope of making it to Britain.