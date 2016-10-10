Hamas praises deadly shooting, calls for more violence

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The militant Hamas group has praised the gunman who killed two people in a Jerusalem shooting rampage and called for stepped-up attacks on Israelis as the latest wave of violence enters a second year.

Husam Badran, a Hamas spokesman based in Qatar, called in a statement Monday on militants in the West Bank to get ready "for a new phase of confrontation."

He also accused Israel of "targeting" the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and promised "a response from the heroic fighters."