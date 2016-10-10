Indiana mom says she decided to kill kids after Amber Alert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana woman accused of smothering her two children after abducting them says she decided to kill them after hearing that authorities had issued an Amber Alert.

Amber Pasztor old WANE-TV in a jail interview (http://bit.ly/2dLet0t ) Monday that she killed the children so they'd be safe in heaven.

Pasztor says 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor were in good hands in her father's custody, but she didn't think they were safe. She says -- in her words -- "My kids are in a better place. . They don't have no worries no more."

The 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman is charged with two counts of murder in the Sept. 26 deaths.

Pasztor also told WANE-TV she shot her neighbour and took his car. She hasn't been charged with Frank Macomber's death.

