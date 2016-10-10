Iraq's federal court rules against prime minister's reforms

BAGHDAD — Iraq's federal court says Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's proposal to abolish the largely ceremonial posts of vice-president and deputy prime minister is unconstitutional.

The court's decision on Monday states that under Iraq's constitution abolishing the posts would require the approval of an absolute majority in parliament followed by a referendum presented to the Iraqi people.

Al-Abadi cancelled the posts last year as part of a wide-ranging reform plan that was approved by his Cabinet and passed by Parliament. It was intended to shore up public support for his government in the face of widespread protests.