Jordan to permit regular aid drops by crane to Syrians

AMMAN, Jordan — An official says Jordan will permit regular aid drops by crane to Syrians stranded on its sealed border.

The comments by government spokesman Mohammed Momani signalled an easing of Jordan's position in talks with international aid agencies over access to the displaced.

Jordan sealed its border with Syria in June, after a cross-border attack. This left more than 75,000 Syrians without regular access to food, water and medicine.

Before the border closure, aid was sent from Jordanian soil. In August, Jordan permitted a one-off aid drop by crane.

Momani told The Associated Press on Monday that "the new mechanism will be delivering aid ... through cranes."