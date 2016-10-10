Man from El Salvador held for abducting Fort Worth girl, 6

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say a 35-year-old man from El Salvador who authorities determined was in the U.S. illegally is facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping for the abduction of a 6-year-old girl.

Authorities say Moya Alas was taken into custody Saturday when the girl was found in a wooded area of a park not far from her home. A search began about nine hours earlier after her father reported the girl missing from their home.

A person helping with the search found her after hearing what was thought to be screams.

Police say an immigration hold has been placed on Alas. Authorities say he's made no statement to police and is jailed on $200,000 bond.