Niger says Germany can build military logistics base there

NIAMEY, Niger — Niger's president says Germany can build a military logistics base in this West African country to strengthen its support of the fight against extremism here and in Mali.

President Mahamadou Issoufou spoke Monday alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the second leg of her three-nation African visit.

Merkel says there is a strong link between illegal migration and the trafficking of arms into conflict zones. She says Germany wants to help combat this by supporting Niger's army with equipment and expertise.

Niger is a major transit point for African migrants making their way north toward Europe.