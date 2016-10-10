Nigeria state orders arrest of banned Shiite group spokesman

LAGOS, Nigeria — Officials have ordered the arrest of the spokesman of a newly outlawed Shiite Muslim group in northern Nigeria.

Samuel Aruwan, special assistant to the governor of Kaduna state, on Sunday announced the arrest order for Ibrahim Musa, spokesman for the Iranian-inspired Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The announcement came two days after the state ruled the group was illegal.

Aruwan said Musa flouted the order by identifying himself as the group's spokesman in statements over the weekend.

A Kaduna state commission of inquiry recently said the Islamic Movement in Nigeria was responsible for provoking an attack in December 2015 on its headquarters, during which the army gunned down more than 300 Shiites.