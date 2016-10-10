Painted swastikas found at congressional candidate's home

UNION, N.J. — Authorities are investigating two reports of spray-painted swastikas being found at the New Jersey home of a congressional candidate.

Indian-American Democrat Peter Jacob says the swastikas were found outside his family's Union home on Friday and Monday.

Jacob is seeking the 7th District House seat held by Republican Leonard Lance. The Lance campaign has condemned the incidents and said the display of symbols like the swastika is "abhorrent."

Jacob says his family has lived at the home for six years without incident. He blames the vandalism on the "ever increasing atmosphere of accepted racism" in the country.