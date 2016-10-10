Parents' problem: Watch debate with kids, risk awkward talk

DENVER — Parents watching Sunday night's presidential debate with their children faced a dilemma: Let their kids witness political history or send them to bed early to avoid an awkward conversation?

An early question referenced Republican nominee Donald Trump's vulgar 2005 comments describing grabbing women's genitals. Trump responded by calling it locker room talk, then began talking about the Islamic State group "chopping off heads" and "drowning people in steel cages."

Elliot Fladen of suburban Denver quickly checked to make sure his 5-year-old daughter wasn't listening. But he said she and her 2-year-old sister were busy playing games anyway.