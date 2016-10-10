Proposed settlement reached in Washington landslide suit

SEATTLE — The attorneys representing the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the state of Washington over a deadly 2014 landslide have announced a proposed $50 million settlement on the eve of a trial.

The attorneys announced the tentative pact Sunday night.

The lawsuit was filed by survivors and family members of the 43 people who died in the March 22, 2014, landslide that raced across the North Fork of the Stillaguamish and into the Steelhead Haven community.

The state Attorney General's Office did not immediate return messages from The Associated Press Sunday night.

The proposed pact was first reported by the Seattle Times, which reported that it still must be approved by Judge Roger Rogoff, who has presided over the litigation.