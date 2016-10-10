Rwanda leader blasts France over 1994 plane crash inquiry

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday criticized French investigators who last week reopened an inquiry into a plane crash that sparked the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 people were killed.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Rwandan presidency said that "France should be the one tried for genocide."

"If starting all over again is a show down, then we will have a show down," the presidency said on Twitter, adding that "the judicial system of Rwanda is not subordinate to France or (French) interests."

The cause of the crash, in which the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi were killed, has been a contentious issue in the years since the genocide. The plane had a French crew.

Militants from Rwanda's Hutu majority blamed minority Tutsis for the death of then-President Juvenal Habyarimana, sparking the slaughter of Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

The Rwandan government insists the plane was shot down by extremists who opposed the government's efforts to sign a peace deal with Tutsi-led rebels who had invaded Rwanda from Uganda, where they had lived as refugees.

A French investigation completed in 2012 found that the missile fire came from a military camp.

But Kagame, the leader of rebels who ended the genocide, has been accused by a prominent Rwandan exile of ordering that the plane be shot down.

French judges in charge of the investigation have filed an international request to hear the exile, former Rwandan military chief Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Nyamwasa told The Associated Press in 2012 that he has evidence Kagame ordered the shooting down of the plane.