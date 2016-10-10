State media say 10 killed in eastern China building collapse

BEIJING — Chinese state media say 10 people have been killed in the collapse of a group of decrepit homes in an eastern region.

The official Xinhua News Agency says that 15 people were pulled from the rubble Monday on the outskirts of the city of Wenzhou and that rescue work is continuing, mainly by hand to avoid harming any survivors.

Reports said the four buildings were built in the 1970s by their farmer owners and were in a highly degraded state. Extra floors had also been added over the years, making them between three and five stories high and further weakening their structures.