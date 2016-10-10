The Latest: Greek protest briefly blocks refugees at school

PARIS — The Latest on the influx of asylum seekers and migrants in Europe (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

A small group of protesters has blocked access to a primary school near Thessaloniki, where children from a nearby refugee camp were due to start lessons under a new refugee schooling program.

Police said they were called to the school in the village of Profitis, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) from Thessaloniki, after about 20 people padlocked the school gates Monday.

Police escorted the 30 or more refugee children, who arrived for their first day of classes long after the protest had started, through another entrance without incident.

Although a small number of parents' associations elsewhere in Greece had voiced opposition to refugee children using their own children's schools after the end of classes, no other protests were reported.

More than 60,000 refugees are stranded in Greece due to European border closures.

___

2:55 p.m.

France's interior minister says Britain has a "moral duty" to take in all children with family links to the U.K. who are living in a border refugee camp on the French side of the English Channel.

Bernard Cazeneuve made the comments on RTL radio Monday, ahead of a London meeting with his counterpart, Amber Rudd.

Cazeneuve said he is "solemnly asking the U.K. to fulfil its moral duty" to take in "several hundred isolated minors with family in Britain."

The London meeting will address the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais that's become a flashpoint in Europe's migrant crisis.

Thousands of migrants fleeing war and hardship from countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan have reached the port town in the hope of making it to Britain.

___

11:30 a.m.

France's interior minister says Britain has a "moral duty" to take in all children with family links to the UK who are living in a border refugee camp on the French side of the English Channel.

Bernard Cazeneuve made the comments on RTL radio Monday, ahead of a London meeting with his counterpart, Amber Rudd.

Cazeneuve said he is "solemnly asking the UK to fulfil its moral duty" to take in "several hundred isolated minors with family in Britain."

The London meeting will address the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais that's become a flashpoint in Europe's migrant crisis.