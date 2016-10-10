The Latest: Previous Nobel winners praise Hart, Holmstrom

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Nobel prize in economics (all times local):

10:27 a.m.

Another Nobel winner praised the decision to hand the economics prize to Harvard University's Oliver Hart and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Bengt Holmstrom for their work on the economics of contracts.

"This is the Nobel Prize in economics at its best," George Akerlof of Georgetown University, who won the prize in 2001, told The Associated Press by email . "The character of both Bengt and Oliver shines through in their work and their character: they are true intellectuals and truly great people."

Akerlof is married to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

____

8:55 a.m.

Oliver Hart of Harvard University and Bengt Holmstrom of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have been so influential for so long that their Nobel prize in economics Monday came as no surprise to other economists. They have done groundbreaking work on the best ways to design contracts.

Paul Krugman, a newspaper columnist and economist who won the Nobel himself in 2008, tweeted: "Hart and Holmstrom so obviously deserving that my first thought was 'didn't they have it already?' "

___

8:05 a.m.

Pennsylvania State University economist Ran Shorrer, who taught contract theory as a graduate student at Harvard, says Hart and Holmstrom have had a huge influence on the way corporations decide to pay executives.

He says that "any modern compensation scheme is informed by their work."