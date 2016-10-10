The Latest: Las Vegas casino execs back stadium for Raiders

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Latest on a special session of the Nevada Legislature to consider public financing for a stadium and convention centre expansion (all times local):

3:08 p.m.

Casino executives from Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International are urging Nevada lawmakers to support a convention centre expansion and a Las Vegas stadium plan backed by one of their competitors.

Steve Wynn said Monday that there's been no single thing in his career that could transform Las Vegas as much as the arrival of professional sports.

He said the proposed 65,000-seat stadium, which could house the Raiders of the NFL, would underwrite the employment security of tens of thousands of people in Nevada.

MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren and Caesars Entertainment Executive Vice-President Jan Jones Blackhurst also spoke highly about the project.

Lawmakers are meeting in a special session to vet public financing for a stadium supported by Las Vegas Sands casino owner Sheldon Adelson.

___

9:11 a.m.

Nevada lawmakers have launched a special session where they'll consider raising hotel taxes to fund an NFL stadium and convention centre expansion in Las Vegas.

Gov. Brian Sandoval issued a formal proclamation Sunday evening summoning lawmakers to Carson City.

Five new lawmakers appointed to fill vacant seats were sworn in Monday morning.

They'll vet a plan that would put $750 million in public money toward a $1.9 billion stadium that's aimed at luring the Raiders from Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Sands casino company is spearheading the effort and plans to put $650 toward the project.