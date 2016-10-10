The Latest: Gov orders flags at half-staff for crash victims

WILLISTON, Vt. — The Latest on the wrong-way crash that killed five high school students in Vermont (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honour of five high school students who died when their car was hit by a wrong-way driver over the weekend.

The Vermont students died at the scene of the crash at an interstate on Saturday in Williston.

Shumlin said in a statement Monday that the loss "in such a senseless tragedy is heartbreaking."

The flags will be lowered in the state until Thursday for 16-year-olds Mary Harris and Cyrus Zschau, of Moretown; 16-year-old Liam Hale and 15-year-old Janie Cozzi, of Fayston; and 16-year-old Eli Brookens, of Waterbury.

___

9:45 a.m.

The soccer coach of one of five high school students killed when their car was hit by a wrong-way driver in Vermont is calling her a "gem of a human being" and a team leader.

Fifteen-year-old Janie Cozzi, of Fayston, Vermont, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday in Williston. She was a sophomore at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire. The other students attended Harwood Union High School in Moretown, Vermont.

Dan Weintraub, Cozzi's soccer coach and European history teacher, says Cozzi scored 26 goals for the team and put in a 100 per cent effort at practice. He says "everybody followed her lead."

Weintraub says he and others from Kimball are planning to attend a vigil at Harwood later Monday.

Police believe 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin was driving the pickup truck travelling the wrong way when he crashed into a car, which caught fire. He remained in critical condition Monday at UVM Medical Center.

___

12:15 a.m.

A Vermont community is mourning the loss of five high school juniors who were killed when the car they were riding in was hit by a wrong-way driver.

A vigil will be held Monday evening at Harwood Union High School in Moretown.

State police say 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin was behind the wheel of a pickup truck travelling the wrong way on an interstate in Williston Saturday night when he crashed into the students' car, which caught fire.