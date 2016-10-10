Train service resumes after deadly New Jersey crash

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Rail service resumed Monday at a New Jersey transit station damaged less than two weeks ago after a train crash that killed a woman on the platform and injured more than 100.

Eight of the 17 tracks at Hoboken Terminal reopened, according to New Jersey Transit.

The agency says Tracks 10 to 17 reopened for rail service, beginning with the first train just before 6:30 a.m. But Tracks 1 to 9 will remain out of service until further notice as repair work continues in that section of the busy station, where commuters connect with other trains and with ferries heading into New York City

Since the rail service will be modified in and out of the terminal, NJ Transit warned commuters that its bus, rail and light rail services may experience crowding conditions and delays.

One person was killed and more than 100 were injured on Sept. 29, when the train slammed through a bumper at the end of the track and dislodged an overhead canopy, showering debris onto the train. The federal agency investigating the crash has said the train sped up and was going twice the 10 mph speed limit just before the crash.

With the resumption of service, a new rule will require that the conductor join the engineer whenever a train pulls into the terminal. That means a second set of eyes will be watching as a train enters the final phase of its trip at stations where there are platforms at the end of the rails.