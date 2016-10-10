Transit officials warn of delays, crowding after derailment

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Transit officials in New York are warning commuters to be prepared for delays and increased crowding Monday morning following a weekend train derailment on Long Island.

Long Island Rail Road officials said Sunday evening that crews had started removing undamaged cars from the site of the derailment east of New Hyde Park.

State officials say a 12-car commuter train and a work train performing track maintenance were travelling in the same direction when they "side-swiped" each other Saturday night, causing the commuter train to derail. Thirty-three people were injured, four of them seriously.

Transit officials say they hope to be able to restore some service for Monday's morning commute, but they're urging customers to consider alternatives.