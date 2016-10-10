UN chief again urges UN to refer the Syria situation to ICC

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is again urging the U.N. Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court for investigation of possible war crimes.

The U.N. chief told reporters Monday that he was "deeply disappointed" at the lack of unity on Syria in the Security Council, demonstrated by Russia's veto Saturday of a Western-backed resolution demanding an immediate bombing halt, especially over Aleppo and the defeat of a rival Russian resolution which didn't mention ending the bombing.

Ban said the council must stop debating and disagreeing and "work to protect human lives, to bring this matter to a political solution."