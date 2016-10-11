AP EXPLAINS: Why Ethiopia is under a state of emergency

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — One of Africa's best-performing economies, Ethiopia, has declared a state of emergency, its first in a quarter-century, after months of widespread, often deadly, protests demanding greater freedoms. On Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn during a three-nation tour of Africa, and her office says she will discuss Ethiopia's current political situation and "of course clearly address human rights." Here's a look at why this East African country, a security ally of the West, is now a target of its criticism.

ANGER OVER LAND TURNS TO ANGER OVER RIGHTS

Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, rose up in protest almost a year ago when the government proposed annexing some of their land into the capital, Addis Ababa, as part of a drive to transform this largely agricultural nation into a regional manufacturing power. While the government later gave up the idea, the protests broadened into a demand for more rights and for the release of detained activists, opposition figures and journalists. The anti-government anger caught fire in other parts of the country.

HUNDREDS OF DEATHS, AND A STAMPEDE

Rights groups and activists have said more than 400 people have been killed in the protests, and some in the international community, including the United States, have called on the government to use restraint. Last week, the protests landed in the global spotlight when more than 50 people were crushed to death in a stampede after security forces tried to disperse protesters during a massive religious festival. The government blamed the stampede on what it called "the action of some hooligans."

THE NEW STATE OF EMERGENCY

Pressure has grown on Ethiopia since the stampede, and further protests last week targeted both local and foreign businesses suspected of having ties to the government. An American woman was killed in a rock attack by protesters on the outskirts of the capital. On Sunday, after the week of unrest, the government declared a six-month state of emergency, citing "enormous" damage to property. "The recent developments in Ethiopia have put the integrity of the nation at risk," the prime minister said.

NO INTERNET ... AGAIN