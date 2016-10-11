Bermuda prepares for hurricane as TS Nicole strengthens

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Authorities in Bermuda are warning people to prepare for hurricane conditions as Tropical Storm Nicole intensifies in its approach to the British territory.

The Bermuda Weather Service said Tuesday that Nicole is expected to pass over the island early Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane.

National Security Minister Jeff Baron tells reporters that Nicole poses a serious threat to Bermuda.

Officials say they expect hurricane force winds to start hitting the island late Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nicole was located about 365 miles (590 kilometres ) south-southwest of Bermuda as of Tuesday morning. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).