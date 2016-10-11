Boston looks to fix goose poop problem in parks, playgrounds
BOSTON — Goose poop is piling up in parks and playgrounds in Boston and city officials are looking for ways to rein it in.
The City Council is holding a public hearing Tuesday to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of Canada geese.
Wildlife experts say the birds are typically migratory but are increasingly staying year-round. Canada geese are federally protected but have no natural predators in the region.
Ithaca, New York; Columbus, Ohio and other communities have also tried controlling the geese in recent years, as have the caretakers of the National Mall in D.C.