Church defrocks priest accused of molestation at prep school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An Episcopal priest accused of molesting children at an elite Rhode Island boarding school and elsewhere has been removed from the priesthood.

The Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania announced Monday that it had defrocked the Rev. Howard White. The diocese says White accepted his removal but didn't admit guilt. White didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

The move came after an investigation into widespread abuse at St. George's School in Middletown, Rhode Island, found White abused children there in the 1970s before being fired. He went on to teach in other private schools.

The 75-year-old White has been accused of molesting children in New Hampshire, West Virginia and North Carolina.