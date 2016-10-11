Curator out after racial sensitivity of exhibit questioned

ST. LOUIS — The chief curator of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis is stepping down after an exhibition that depicts 1960s black civil rights protesters and black women on magazines smeared in toothpaste and chocolate was criticized as racially insensitive.

The exhibit in question featured the work of artist Kelley Walker. Black artists criticized the choice and treatment of imagery.

Uslip did not return a phone message seeking comment on Tuesday.

"During his time at CAM, Jeffrey introduced museum audiences to a wide variety of perspectives, and brought a diverse array of artists and practices to CAM and St. Louis," executive director Lisa Melandri said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2dI3iFx ) reports that Jeffrey Uslip, who came to St. Louis in 2014, is leaving for another institution. Museum spokesman Eddie Silva declined to say where Uslip is going because that museum wants to announce the news itself.

The museum plans a national search for Uslip's replacement.

"This is a pivotal time for the museum and for our community, as we examine museum and curatorial best practices and apply those to everything we do at CAM. We look forward to our future," Melandri said.

