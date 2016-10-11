Danish intel agency withdraws injunction of ex-boss book

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's intelligence agency said Tuesday it is withdrawing injunctions against the publication of a book based on interviews of its former chief, saying they cannot be enforced after a newspaper printed the whole book on Sunday.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET, secured a court injunction on Friday against People's Press, the publisher of the book "Seven Years with PET." A day later, two media and 40 book stores across Denmark were ordered not to publish or sell the book.

The book is based on interviews with Jakob Scharf, who was fired in 2013 after seven years in the job.