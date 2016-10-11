Doctor accused of causing woman's death in botched abortion
NEW YORK — A New York City physician is accused of causing the death of a patient in a botched abortion.
Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Tuesday that Dr. Robert Rho has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.
Authorities allege the patient died in July after a botched abortion procedure.
They say she was allowed to leave the health facility even though she had been bleeding profusely, collapsed and appeared disoriented.
She died that night at a hospital.
There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on Rho's behalf. He lives in Lake Success.
