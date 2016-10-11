News / World

GOP Senate candidate says he's suspended Trump endorsement

DENVER — Colorado's Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Darryl Glenn, says he has "absolutely" suspended his endorsement of Donald Trump over Trump's lewd remarks about women.

But Glenn also said during a Tuesday debate with Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet that he believes Trump has apologized for his remarks, which were captured in a 2005 recording.

And Glenn says he wants to meet Trump "to know what's in his heart" before deciding whether to re-endorse the Republican presidential candidate.

Glenn has made several evolving statements of support — or lack thereof — of Trump over Trump's comments on women.

Bennet told Glenn on Tuesday that "I didn't hear an apology" from Trump during Trump's presidential debate on Sunday against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

