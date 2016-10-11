Governing party strongly wins Georgia vote: full results

TBILISI, Georgia — Georgia's governing party has won a strong victory in national parliamentary elections.

Complete results on Tuesday showed the Georgian Dream winning 48.7 per cent of the vote on party lists, while the opposition United National Movement led by former President Mikhail Saakashvili got 27.1 per cent . The Alliance of Patriots, a pro-Russia group, won just over 5 per cent required to be represented.

Nearly half of seats are yet to be filled in runoff single-ballot races next month, but Georgian Dream is expected to win most, further strengthening its control over parliament.